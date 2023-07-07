Man dies from injuries sustained in shooting on June 30 in east Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has died from injuries sustained in shooting on June 30 in east Kansas City, Missouri, police said on Friday.

On the day of the shooting, officers responded to reports of a shooting near east 59th Street and Wabash Avenue.

Responding officers located the man, identified as 24-year-old Donnell Epperson, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Epperson was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. He succumbed to his injuries a few days later, according to police.

There was no word on what led to the violence, and police said the investigation is ongoing. No suspect is in custody.

