Man dies from injuries sustained in shooting on US 71 Highway on April 27

Posted at 3:13 PM, May 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-04 16:34:42-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has died from injuries sustained in a shooting on a highway in Kansas City, Missouri, on April 27.

At about 10:30 p.m. officers responded to Research Medical Center for a reported a shooting victim.

Hospital staff told police they were treating a man for gunshot wounds. He was listed in critical condition that night.

Officers later located a crime scene on the southbound lanes of U.S. 71 Highway at 33rd Street.

Police contacted witnesses, collected evidence and later determined the shooting unfolded there.

The man, identified as 19-year-old Terrell Farrow, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, according to police.

Police have since opened a homicide investigation into Farrow's killing.


