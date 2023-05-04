Man dies from injuries sustained in shooting on US 71 Highway on April 27

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has died from injuries sustained in a shooting on a highway in Kansas City, Missouri, on April 27.

At about 10:30 p.m. officers responded to Research Medical Center for a reported a shooting victim.

Hospital staff told police they were treating a man for gunshot wounds. He was listed in critical condition that night.

Officers later located a crime scene on the southbound lanes of U.S. 71 Highway at 33rd Street.

Police contacted witnesses, collected evidence and later determined the shooting unfolded there.

The man, identified as 19-year-old Terrell Farrow, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, according to police.

Police have since opened a homicide investigation into Farrow's killing.

