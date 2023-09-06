Man dies in Aug. 22 stabbing at Gabriel Towers Apartments in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man died after he was stabbed at the Gabriel Towers Apartments in Kansas City, Missouri, on Aug. 22, police said Wednesday.

On the day of the killing, officers responded to the apartment complex located at 1600 Jackson Avenue on reports of a stabbing.

There, they located the victim, identified as 59-year-old Lambert Smalls, suffering from trauma injuries.

Smalls was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and succumbed to his injuries.

An investigation determined Smalls was stabbed during a disturbance with another person.

On the day of the stabbing, police took a person into custody.

Smalls' death marked KCMO's 138th homicide of 2023 as the city continues dealing with a historically deadly year.

—