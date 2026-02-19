Man dies in dog attack Wednesday in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Independence say a man died from injuries in a dog attack Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, police and paramedics were called to a residence in the 700 block of North Mohican Drive on reports of an attacking dog.

First responders arrived and located the man who had been attacked by a dog, per the Independence, Missouri, Police Department.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police say responding officers decided to shoot and kill the dog due to the aggressiveness of the animal and fear for the general public's safety.

This is an ongoing investigation, per police.

