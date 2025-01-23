Man dies in high-speed crash Wednesday night on Interstate 35 in Johnson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Baldwin City, Kan., man died Wednesday night in a high-speed crash on Interstate 35 in Johnson County.

Around 7:45 p.m., a Kansas Highway Patrol Crash log states Kevin Oldfield, 61, was driving a 2012 Audi A6 north on the interstate at a high rate of speed.

Oldfield swerved to avoid a hitting vehicle just south of West 75th Street.

According to the patrol's crash log, his car ran off the highway and hit the median barrier wall.

The car rode along the barrier wall before returning to the highway and rolling to a stop.

Oldfield was alone in the car.

He was not wearing a seat belt, the crash log states.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

