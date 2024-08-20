Man dies in Independence house fire Monday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man died in an Independence house fire late Monday morning.

Fire crews were called at about 11:30 a.m. to the 1100 block of S. Alexander Road.

Firefighters reported a fully involved home on arrival.

The initial search of the home came up empty, but fire crews did rescue a dog.

After the fire was completely extinguished, firefighters located a man dead in a vehicle in the garage.

It's believed the fire started in the garage, but the official cause has not yet been determined.

