Man dies in Kansas City, Missouri, fatal shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man has died in an overnight fatal shooting in Kansas City, Missouri.

The homicide took place shortly after 3:15 a.m. Saturday in the 8600 block of Newton Avenue.

After responding to a call of the sound of shots in the area, which was later upgraded to a shooting, the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department located an adult male wounded by what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

EMS personnel declared the victim deceased.

Police say a subject of interest was detained on the scene. Detectives and crime scene personnel will continue to process evidence and speak to witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KCPD homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or may anonymous submit a tip at 816-474-TIPS.

