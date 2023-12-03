Man dies in rollover collision Sunday on Interstate 70 in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man died in a rollover collision Sunday morning on Interstate 70 at Manchester Trafficway.

Around 7:10 a.m., a red Volkswagen Jetta was driving east on I-70 at "a very high rate of speed," according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

Near Manchester Trafficway, the driver of the Volkswagen crashed into the rear of a gray Jeep Laredo. Police said the Jetta overturned, rolling "several times" following the crash.

The driver of the Volkswagen was ejected from the vehicle and was declared deceased at the scene. KCPD said the driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision.

The driver of the Jeep was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. As of noon Sunday, the driver of the Jeep was in stable condition.

The lanes of eastbound Interstate 70 were closed at Manchester Avenue for around two hours before reopening.

This collision marks KC's 95th fatal crash of 2023, compared to 81 fatalities at this time last year.

—