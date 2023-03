KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the parking lot of a Family Dollar in south Kanas City, Missouri, on Tuesday evening.

According to KCPD, officers responded to the scene on reports of a shooting at around 4 p.m.

When they arrived, they located a man suffering from gun shot wounds outside of a vehicle.

He was transported to an area hospital and later died.

No word on what led to the violence.

A suspect wasn't immediately in custody.

