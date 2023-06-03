Man dies in shooting early Saturday morning in downtown Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man died in a shooting early Saturday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 1:30 a.m. near east 16th Street and Grand Boulevard.

When they arrived, officers were directed to parking lot between 1610 and 1614 Grand Avenue, where they located the man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Witnesses told police they heard gunfire and later saw the man down.

No word on what led to the violence or any suspect information.

—