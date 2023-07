KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man died in a shooting that unfolded Thursday afternoon in Midtown Kansas City, Missouri.

According to police, the man was shot at east 41st and Walnut Streets.

Officers later located the victim near Linwood Boulevard and Forest Avenue.

The man was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

No word on what led to the violence.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

