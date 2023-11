KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man died in a shooting Monday afternoon in east Kansas City, Missouri, police said.

The shooting unfolded just before 4 p.m. in the 4200 block of E. 56th Street.

No word on what led to the violence, which marked KCMO's 162nd homicide of 2023.

At this time in 2020 — the city's deadliest year on record — KCMO had recorded 163 homicides.

