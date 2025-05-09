Man discovered dead in downtown parking garage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Security guards discovered a dead man in a downtown parking garage early Friday morning.

The Kansas City, Missouri police department says just after 2:30 a.m. security guards conducting patrol rounds at 11th & Wyandotte, located an adult male in a nearby parking garage.

Police were called and officers were directed to the upper floor of the parking garage and located the man suffering obvious body trauma.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is being investigated as a homicide. Investigators are working to determine what led up to the incident and what caused the victim's fatal injuries.

Detectives are canvassing the area for witnesses and surveillance footage.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact police.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.