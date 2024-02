KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Gravois Mills man drowned in Truman Lake Monday night.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that just before 7:30 p.m., the man waded into the water near Shawnee Bend on Truman Lake to retrieve a snagged net and drowned.

The man was identified as Skyler R. Lewis, 31.

MSHP is investigating the drowning.

