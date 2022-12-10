Man escapes custody as he arrives Friday night at the Clay County jail

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man escaped the custody of a Missouri Highway Patrol trooper as they arrived Friday night at the Clay County Detention Center.

Daniel Mack ran from the trooper about 9:53 p.m., according to a tweet from the Liberty Police Department.

Mack wore a red hoodie and black pants.

He was last seen running east on Mill Street toward Lightburne Street, according to the tweet.

Anyone with information on Mack should call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

