NewsKansas City Public Safety

Man escapes from satellite camp at Leavenworth federal prison

James Thompson
Posted at 8:55 AM, Nov 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-10 09:58:46-05

A man escaped from a satellite camp at the United States Penitentiary in Leavenworth.

James Thompson, 50, was discovered missing about 4 p.m. on Thursday, according to officials at the prison.

Thompson has brown hair, is about 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 202 pounds.

He'd been serving an 80-month sentence for mail fraud.

The prison notified United States Marshals Service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement agencies about his escape.

Anyone with information on Thompson is asked to contact the Marshals at 913-551-6727.

No word on how he escaped.


