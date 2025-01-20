Man experiencing medical emergency crashes SUV in Arrowhead Stadium parking lot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police responded to a collision in the Arrowhead Stadium parking lot following the AFC Divisional Round game Saturday.

Just before 7 p.m., police said a man was pulling out of his parking space, near 1 Arrowhead Drive, when he had a medical emergency and lost consciousness.

His vehicle, a white SUV, then collided with two unoccupied pickup trucks.

Four bystanders sustained minor to moderate injuries as well.

Police said the passenger was able to shut down the SUV.

The driver was transported to an area hospital while the injured bystanders refused medical treatment at the scene, police said.

As of Monday morning, KCPD reported the man “remains critical but stable.”

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.