Man faces 1st-degree murder charge in Nov. 1 killing in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 22-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, man is facing first-degree murder charges in connection with the Nov. 1 murder of 20-year-old Ana Juarez .

Around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 1, first responders in KCK were dispatched to a reported shooting in the 700 block of N. 11th Street.

When they arrived, they located Juarez suffering from life-threatening gunshot injuries.

She was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced deceased. Her death came just three days before her 21st birthday.

On Monday, the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office charged Kevin Calamaco-Morales with first-degree murder and criminal discharge of a weapon into an occupied dwelling.

Calamaco-Morales made his first appearance before a Wyandotte County District Court judge on Wednesday.

He remains in custody at the Wyandotte County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond. He’s slated to appear for his next hearing at 9 a.m. on Nov. 18.

