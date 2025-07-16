Man faces 2nd-degree murder charge in Tuesday killing of partner in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man is facing charges in connection with the deadly shooting Tuesday of his partner.

Just before noon Tuesday , police received a 911 call reporting a shooting inside an apartment building in the 8700 block of Countryshire Lane.

Police and paramedics arrived and located the shooting victim inside the apartment.

The victim, later identified as Jaida Perdue, 24, was found deceased.

According to court documents filed Wednesday, Perdue was in the apartment with her two children, ages 2 and 4 months old, when an argument broke out between her and the children's father, Marcus Williams.

Court documents reveal that at some point during the argument, Perdue was struck by gunfire. Court documents indicate that Williams called 911 after Perdue was shot.

Williams remained on the scene following the shooting. He was taken in and questioned by police.

On Wednesday, the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Williams with one count of 2nd-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Prosecutors have requested a $200,000/10 percent bond.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.