Homicide investigation underway in 8700 block of Countryshire in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a second Tuesday homicide.

Officers were called around 11:45 a.m. to the 8700 block of Countryshire Lane on a shooting.

Hours later, police confirmed the victim had died and the incident was a homicide investigation.

Police said the two fatal shootings are not related.

Around the same time as the Countryshire shooting, officers were called to the 5200 block of Oak Leaf Drive. One person was shot and killed.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

