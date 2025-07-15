Homicide investigation underway in 8700 block of Countryshire in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a second Tuesday homicide.

Officers were called around 11:45 a.m. to the 8700 block of Countryshire Lane on a shooting.

Hours later, police confirmed the victim had died and the incident was a homicide investigation.

Police said the two fatal shootings are not related.

Around the same time as the Countryshire shooting, officers were called to the 5200 block of Oak Leaf Drive. One person was shot and killed.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

