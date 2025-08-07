Man faces 3 felonies in connection to KCK standoff, stabbing of police K9

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wyandotte County prosecutors have charged a Kansas City, Kansas, man in connection with a crime spree Monday that left a police K-9 stabbed.

Edwin Perez, 26, was charged Thursday morning with aggravated robbery, interference with law enforcement and harming or killing certain dogs. All three charges are felonies.

Around 3:45 a.m. Monday, KCK police were called to a residence in the 900 block of Riverview Avenue, where Perez had barricaded himself inside .

Additional resources were called to the scene, including a police K-9 named Dagger, from the Shawnee Police Department.

When officers entered the home to take Perez into custody, he is alleged to have stabbed Dagger.

Police eventually took Perez into custody.

Dagger was taken to an area veterinarian for treatment. Police say he’s expected to fully recover.

“We are grateful that K9 Dagger is expected to make a full recovery. He is a valued member of our team, and we appreciate the support and well wishes as he continues to heal," Shawnee police shared in a social media post.

