Man faces assault charge after altercation with victim over storm debris cleanup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Clay County Prosecutor’s Office announced charges against a man who allegedly assaulted an individual over the age of 60 after he was asked to help with storm debris cleanup.

Charles Morris is charged with third-degree assault of a special victim, according to a press release from Clay County Prosecutor Zachary Thompson.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched on a reported assault Wednesday outside of a Liberty, Missouri, residence.

KSHB 41's Northland reporter Fe Silva covered storm damage earlier this week. You can watch her report in the video player below.

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The victim had asked Morris about helping take care of storm debris.

The victim started to drive away after a verbal altercation and Morris allegedly threw something at the victim’s vehicle. The victim got out and Morris hit him and knocked him down, per court documents via a press release.

The prosecutor’s press release said the victim sustained injuries to the face and hand before driving away from the incident.

Morris was arrested and later charged. His bond is set at $50,000.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, per the prosecutor’s office.

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