Man faces charges in deadly May hit-and-run crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man is facing charges in a hit-and-run crash from May that resulted in the death of a United States Postal Service driver.

Calvin Boyles, 24, is charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and driving while his license was revoked/suspended, according to court documents.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to the crash around 7:17 p.m. on May 13 near East 30th Street and Benton Boulevard.

Responding officers located a white USPS Ram ProMaster and a gray Chevrolet off the roadway in a fence. The USPS driver, who had died, was pinned under the vehicle, per court documents.

A police investigation revealed the Ram had been traveling south on Benton Boulevard when it collided with the westbound Chevrolet after it failed to stop at a stop sign on East 30th Street.

Video surveillance in the area showed Boyles running from the scene.

KCPD used the vehicle registration for the Chevrolet to obtain an address for a residence check. The owner of the Chevrolet eventually told police Boyles had borrowed his car and asked him to report it stolen after the crash, court documents said.

Boyles admitted to police that he was the driver on May 14.

He is currently being held at the Jackson County Detention Center on a $75,000 bond.

According to the ACMs in both vehicles, the Ram was going 40 mph in a 35 mph zone, and the Chevrolet was going 39 mph in a 25 mph zone.

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