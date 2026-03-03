Man faces charges in fatal Kansas City, Missouri, shooting in March 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 34-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man was charged Monday by the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office in connection with a March 2023 homicide in Kansas City, Missouri.

Terry W. Canady, 34, faces charges of second-degree murder, discharge of a firearm at or from a motor vehicle, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and three counts of armed criminal action.

Around 6:33 a.m. on March 31, 2023, the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a reported shooting in Jackson County.

A probable cause statement says a man was found in the street with multiple gunshot wounds when officers arrived on the scene. First responders confirmed he was dead.

Police recovered several shell casings, a Springfield Hellcat 9mm handgun and two kitchen knives from the location of the incident.

A calling party, who stated she was connected to the victim, provided police with his identity.

She said the victim was going to the store to get peppers for a meal the two were cooking, and she heard multiple gunshots shortly after he left the residence. She went outside and found him on the ground next to a white Acura, according to court documents.

Witnesses told officers they saw two men run from the shooting, and one man got in the back of a dark-colored Chevrolet Traverse before it fled north from the scene.

Police obtained video of the homicide that showed the victim getting into a white Acura as two suspects approached him. One of the suspects appeared to make contact through the open driver’s side door, while the other suspect appeared to be holding a gun on the outside of the door.

After the victim exited the Acura, an encounter is seen on video before a flash goes off, per a probable cause statement.

The first suspect, Canady, is seen on video fleeing west as more flashes go off. The second suspect fled east with more flashes observed. A newer model dark-colored Traverse was captured driving at a high rate of speed from the scene.

During the investigation, a shooting victim, later determined to be Canady, arrived at a hospital in a black Traverse. A woman at the hospital provided a “convoluted” statement.

A search of the woman led detectives to a KCMO address where a Traverse was backed into a driveway, but the VIN identifiers or plate were not visible from the street. Due to a lack of identifying information on the video from the homicide, a search warrant was not granted.

When police made contact with Canady, he began making a statement before claiming he was in too much pain to continue. The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department took a buccal swab from Canady.

A lab report in October 2023 from the Kansas City Police Crime Lab compared Canady’s DNA to a swab of blood from the crime scene, revealing the “likelihood ratio that his DNA matched that recovered swabs from the blood at the scene were greater than a billion,” court documents said.

Canady is currently in custody for unrelated charges in his infant son’s deadly fentanyl overdose in January 2025.

A pre-trial conference in that case is set for 11 a.m. Friday.

