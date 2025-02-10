Kansas City man charged in connection to infant son's deadly fentanyl overdose

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man has been charged in connection to the death of his infant son, who died as a result of a fentanyl overdose, the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office announced.

Terry Canady, 33, is charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, abuse or neglect of a child, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Early in the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 28, police responded to the 2700 block of Quincy Avenue on a call involving an infant.

When police arrived on the scene, the boy was pronounced deceased.

Canady spoke with officers and said he was going to the hospital. However, he left out the back door of the home and never arrived at a hospital.

Detectives later searched the home and found a torn plastic baggie with a white substance inside. The substance later tested positive for methamphetamine.

Surveillance cameras showed Canady throwing away drug paraphernalia. The equipment had residue on it, which later tested positive for fentanyl.

During the course of the investigation, witnesses told detectives Canady used and sold meth and fentanyl.

One witness said Canady told them, "My son had gotten ahold to some fentanyl."

On Jan. 31, the Jackson County Medical Examiner's Office completed a report for the boy's death.

The report revealed the infant had methamphetamine in his urine and a pill-like fragment in an intestine.

It also revealed the boy tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.

