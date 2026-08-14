Man faces charges in fatal shooting Thursday in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office announced charges Friday in the shooting death of a 38-year-old woman Thursday in Kansas City, Missouri.

Annie Walker, 38, was shot and killed around 1 p.m. Thursday near East 28th Street and Wabash Avenue.

The shooting occurred after an altercation escalated to gunfire.

Court documents said witness reports indicate Mahguyby Collins, 21, of Kansas City, Missouri, allegedly shot Walker in the chest.

He was also seen on surveillance video exiting a vehicle and shooting Walker.

Collins is charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon, per the prosecutor's office.

Collins is currently being held at the Jackson County Detention Center. His bond is set at $150,000 cash only.

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