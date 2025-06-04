Man faces felony charges in connection with fatal shooting at 29th, Wabash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is facing felony charges in connection with a fatal shooting at East 29th Street and Wabash Avenue Sunday night.

Shawn L. Allen Jr., 26, faces second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, one count of discharging/shooting a firearm at or from a motor vehicle/shooting at a person/another motor vehicle/building, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Allen could face more than 30 years in prison if convicted.

At around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Kansas City, Missouri, police were called to the 2900 block of Wabash Avenue regarding a shooting.

Court documents state Allen's girlfriend said she argued with him earlier in the night before heading to the residence of the person she'd been purchasing marijuana from for four years.

During the purchase, she played with puppies and received multiple calls from Allen.

After ignoring two calls, she picked up the third, where he told her to leave the residence because he was going to shoot it up, per court documents.

She ignored the threat and stayed inside, telling detectives she felt it was safer.

When she was going to leave, she saw Allen charging toward the house. Before firing four rounds into the front door of the residence, the witness told detectives that Allen said, "What did you say? What did you say?"

He then fled the scene.

Multiple witness reports corroborated the girlfriend's recollection.

When police arrived, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound lying on the ground inside the doorway. The victim, later identified as 31-year-old Javonie E. Minor, was declared dead at a local hospital.

In an interview with police, Allen admitted to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He also admitted to owning the vehicle seen fleeing the scene and said his phone likely pinged in the area because he called his girlfriend around the time of the murder.

Allen did not admit to killing Minor.

He is being held without bond.

