Man faces murder charge after deadly shooting Monday night at east Kansas City, Missouri, liquor store

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree attempted robbery and armed criminal action in a shooting death Monday evening in Kansas City, Missouri.

Jeremiah Williamson was charged in Jackson County Court.

“Sometimes, the choices we make and the company we keep can have devastating and lifelong consequences," Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson said Tuesday in a news release. "Under Missouri law, when someone is killed during the perpetration of a felony, attempted

felony or flight of a felony, any of the participants can be held accountable for felony murder. If convicted, the defendant could face 10 to 30 years in prison,” said Prosecutor Johnson. “I am proud of the swift work led by the Kansas City Police Department and our prosecution team.

We’ll continue to work together to hold those who endanger our community accountable.”

Williamson was inside a store at East 9th Street and Prospect Avenue when a fight broke out.

A man told police someone walked by as he stood at the cash register talking with a cashier after buying items, according to a court document.

He said a man walked by and grabbed a 9mm handgun out of his left pants pocket.

The man told police he and the man who took his weapon got into a fight over the firearm that ended up on the floor near the front door of the business, according to the court document.

During the fight, the gun owner told police the man who took his gun told another person to "hurry up and shoot him."

The man told police he got his gun back and shot at the person who took the weapon, according to the court document.

The wounded man fell on the ground just outside the front door.

The second suspect ran to the back of the business.

The man who fired the shot told police he took the suspect's gun, placed it on the counter, and called 911.

He told police he did not want to shoot anyone, but he was afraid for his safety and the safety of his girlfriend, the court document states.

Detectives looked at surveillance video of the incident and the video matched what the man who fired the shot told them.

The victim has been identified as Donovan Booker, 18.

