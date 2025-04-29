Man killed Monday night after fight in Kansas City, Missouri, store ends in gunfire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fight Monday night that involved several people inside a Kansas City, Missouri, store ended with gunfire and one man dead.

Police were sent to a shooting call just before 6 p.m. at East 9th Street and Prospect Avenue, according to a news release from the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

They arrived at the store in less than a minute and found a man in the store's parking lot who had been shot.

The victim died a short time later at a hospital, according to the news release.

Officers were told several people went into the store and got into a "physical altercation" with a man inside the store before gunshots were fired.

Several people were taken into custody and will be questioned about the homicide.

The victim has not been identified.

This was the 50th homicide of the year in Kansas City, Missouri. There were 43 homicides in Kansas City, Missouri, at this time a year ago.



