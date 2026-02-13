Man faces murder charge in January homicide in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office has filed charges against a Topeka man in connection to a fatal shooting on Jan. 11 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Christian Blount, of Topeka, is charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action, according to a court document.

The incident resulted in the death of one man, De’Ontez Denson, 28.

On Jan. 11, officers with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department were called to a residence on Manchester Avenue for a reported shooting.

When KCPD arrived on the scene, a woman told police she was inside her apartment with the victim when the shooting happened, according to a probable cause statement.

Denson was found on the floor in the apartment’s dining area, and he appeared to have multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene by Kansas City Fire Department Paramedics.

Blount, also known as “CB,” allegedly got into a verbal altercation with the victim before gunshots were heard by others in the apartment, who were in a separate room.

KCPD found five spent casings in the living room around a couch, and a live round was also found by the couch.

During an interview with a KCPD detective, the woman said Blount was a friend who lived in the apartment complex, and she often saw him carrying a black and brown “long gun,” which he had with him that day, per a court document.

She said she heard Blount and Denson talking, while she was in a bedroom, before the sound of three to five gunshots. The woman claimed she saw Blount standing near Denson when he pointed the gun toward her and another person before leaving the apartment.

Detectives used video surveillance footage from the complex to help identify Blount, per a probable cause statement.

Prosecutors have requested that Blount be held on a $150,000 bond once in custody.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.