Man faces murder charge in shooting death of man during Independence crime spree

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man faces more than a dozen charges, including murder, after a violent crime spree Sept. 29 in Independence.

Tyler Rizer, 28, of Blue Springs is charged with second degree murder, four counts of armed criminal action, four counts of assault, unlawful use of a weapon, stealing, leaving the scene of an accident and vehicle hijacking, according to court records.

The crime rampage began when a man gave Rizer a ride on westbound Interstate 70.

The driver told police the passenger (Rizer) threatened him in the vehicle.

The driver said he pulled over, stopped the car and tried to run away.

Rizer stabbed the driver and ran cross a busy Interstate 70, according to a court document.

The documents states Rizer approached two other men after the stabbing.

He had the knife behind his back, but two men told him to leave and Rizer ran off.

Independence police heard an assault in the area of East 41st Terrace South and South Osage Road and shortly after, they heard gunshots.

Several officers sent to scenes in that area where they found Rizer attacked a woman and her two children, ages three and five, according to a court document.

In addition, two people had been shot.

One of those shooting victims, Juavvion Bagsby, died a hero, his family told KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson.

Bagsby got a call from his wife to rush home because she and two of his children were being attacked.

Bagsby's mother, Allison Stiles, heard her son’s voice on the phone the entire time.

"He said, 'I'm getting to my family,' and that’s what he cared about. I mean once it comes to them, there is no one in this world that can stop him from protecting them," Stiles said.

Turner, told Jackson she never imagined this would be their last conversation.

"I just dropped on my knees and prayed," Stiles said. "I know the Lord was with all of them."

"It’s still fresh," Turner said. "It was a traumatic experience so I'm not comfortable describing what we went through."

Turner’s physical scars from the attack might be fading, but she said the trauma her and their boys experienced will last a lifetime.

"I know my husband is proud of me," she said. "I know he knows what I did and sees what I did and knows I did the right thing."

Even though he is not physically here, Stiles is left with a tangible reminder.

Kierra Turner wears a necklace in her husband's memory gifted by her mother-in-law, Allison Stiles.

"Anything I can hold close to my heart from my husband means a lot," she told KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson.

Rizer is back in Jackson County Court on November 16 at 1:30 p.m.

He has arrests or convictions for multiple crimes, including robbery, burglary, and assault on a law officer.

Rizer had several outstanding felony warrants when arrested for the rampage, according to the court document.

