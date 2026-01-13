Man facing several charges connected with highway gun battle Sunday on Interstate 35 in Merriam

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Prosecutors in Johnson County, Kansas, have filed several charges against a man for his role in a highway gun battle Sunday night on Interstate 35 in Merriam.

Around 7:45 p.m. Sunday, police in Merriam received reports of a rolling gun battle between two vehicles in the area of I-35 and W. 67th Street.

The two vehicles involved eventually got onto southbound I-35 but went northbound against traffic.

In the process of trying to turn around, one of the vehicles struck a third, innocent bystander vehicle. The second vehicle drove into a grassy area on the side of the highway.

The incident shut down southbound I-35 for more than an hour while police investigated.

No injuries were reported from the exchange of gunfire or the crash.

Late Monday, prosecutors charged Javon Dupree Simmons, 21, with two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of criminal discharge of a firearm and one count of aggravated endangering of a child.

Simmons remained in custody as of Tuesday afternoon on a $100,000 bond. He was set to make his first appearance before a Johnson County District Court judge Tuesday.

