Man fatally shot at North 47th Street, Parallel Parkway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man in his late 50s is dead following a shooting Sunday night in Kansas City, Kansas.

KCKPD officers responded around 7:30 p.m. to the area of North 47th Street and Parallel Parkway on a reported shooting.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was located outside of a business suffering from an “apparent gunshot wound,” according to a news release.

He was transported to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police still are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

There is no additional information at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .