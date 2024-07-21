Man fatally shot Saturday evening in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was fatally shot Saturday evening in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police were called around 7:30 p.m. to 9th and Prospect on reports of a shooting.

Soon after, police discovered the crime scene nearby, just east at 9th and Chestnut.

Officers located 25-year-old Melquan T. West-Yancy with gunshot wounds.

Emergency crews on the scene performed life-saving measures until he was transported to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

KCPD urges anyone with information related to the shooting to contact detectives at 816-234-5043 or via the anonymous tips line at 816-474-8477.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.