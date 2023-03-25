Man fatally shot Saturday near Stonegate Meadows Apartments

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man was fatally shot Saturday near the Stonegate Meadows Apartments in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police were dispatched around 1 p.m. to 10400 E. 43rd St., where an adult male with gunshot wounds was found in a parking lot.

Emergency medical services transported the man to an area hospital, but he later died of his injuries.

No word on suspects or what led to the violence, per KCPD.

Detectives are canvassing the area for witnesses and evidence.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the KCPD Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

