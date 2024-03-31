Man fatally shot Sunday morning in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man was killed Sunday morning in a shooting in the 1300 block of E. 89th Street.

Kansas City, Missouri, police responded to the scene shortly before 9 a.m.

An unresponsive man with gunshot wounds was located in a nearby residence.

After emergency medical personnel arrived, he was declared deceased.

Police said investigators believe an argument between a woman and the victim preceded the gunfire.

The woman was taken into custody for further questioning.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.