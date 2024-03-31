Watch Now
Man fatally shot Sunday morning in KCMO

Posted at 12:31 PM, Mar 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-31 13:31:17-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man was killed Sunday morning in a shooting in the 1300 block of E. 89th Street.

Kansas City, Missouri, police responded to the scene shortly before 9 a.m.

An unresponsive man with gunshot wounds was located in a nearby residence.

After emergency medical personnel arrived, he was declared deceased.

Police said investigators believe an argument between a woman and the victim preceded the gunfire.

The woman was taken into custody for further questioning.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing.

