Man fleeing police at over 100 mph charged in crash that killed 2 people in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is charged with killing two people in a high-speed crash in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office.

Jose Angel Vega, 28, of Kansas City, Kansas, faces two counts of second degree murder, resisting a lawful stop and two counts of armed criminal action for allegedly using his vehicle as a dangerous instrument while allegedly committing the murders.

Prosecutors also charged Vega with DWI resulting in death and a misdemeanor for the first offense of driving while revoked.

The alleged crimes began about 3 a.m. on Oct. 2 when a KCMO police officer saw a 2004 Cadillac CTS doing doughnuts in the street.

The officer tried to stop the Cadillac, but after nearly stopping at Truman Road and Grand Boulevard, Vega sped north on Grand Boulevard, according to the news release.

Vega drove through a red light at east 13th Street and Grand Boulevard and the officer ended his pursuit.

Two blocks later, Vega slammed into the back of truck at a red light.

An investigation determined Vega's car was going 103 mph one second before crashing into the truck, the release states.

The driver of the truck was killed and a passenger in Vega's car also died.

Vega survived the crash, but the release states the officer found Vega in the car, slurring his words, confused and with a strong odor of alcohol coming from Vega.

