Man found dead at Waldo Heights Apartments

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri Police are trying to figure out how a man died early Sunday morning.

Police received calls saying there was a fight happening between two buildings at the Waldo Heights Apartments near 80th and Campbell around 12:15 Sunday morning. Police found a man on the ground. He was taken to the hospital, but later died.

Police say the man was not shot, but are not sure how he died. They are investigating this as a homicide. Police are not sure if he lived in the complex.

Police did not have any suspect information.

This is the 72nd homicide of 2021.

