Man found dead in Overland Park in 2022 died 6 years prior; social security fraud investigation underway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who died in Overland Park in 2016 wasn't discovered until 2022, six years after he died, according to police.

On Oct. 23, 2022, officers responded to a home on W 99th Terrace near Quivira Road on reports of a dead body.

Police found the man dead inside a room and it was later determined he died of natural causes in 2016.

Investigators have since discovered that someone continued cashing the unidentified man's social security checks.

The Social Security Administration is now conducting a criminal investigation into the matter.

