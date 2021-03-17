Man found dead inside KCMO home after fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a homicide at 29th Street and Wabash Avenue.

Police said KCFD was working a fire around 9 p.m. Tuesday night when they found an adult man's body inside the house.

Police later identified the man as 37-year-old Edwyn Roland.

After an examination, the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Police said the house is possibly vacant. They don't believe anyone else lives there.

