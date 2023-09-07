Man found dead Sunday in Lee's Summit linked to shooting, 3 burglaries in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man found dead Sunday in Lee's Summit is the suspect in a shooting and three burglaries on Aug. 30 in Independence.

Police have not been able to identify the man after his body was found near the Family Golf Park in Lee's Summit, according to Independence police.

A handgun and ammunition found near the man linked him to the crimes.

The man ran up behind a woman on Aug. 30 in Independence and shot at her at close range. The bullets missed the woman.

Police said the man committed three burglaries before fleeing into a wooded area south of U.S. 40 and east of Little Blue Parkway.

The suspect did go into a business in the 4900 block of Arrowhead Drive in Independence and asked for water.

That was the same area where police found the stolen car the suspect took in one of the burglaries.

