KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Investigators are trying to identify a man whose body was found Sunday in a wooded area near 194th Street in Smithville.

A Smithville Police Department news release posted on the department's Facebook page states officers found the man in a densely vegetated area.

A search warrant was served at a nearby house Sunday.

The cause of death had not been determined Monday evening.

No other circumstances on the incident were immediately available.

