Man found dead Wednesday night in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police found a man dead Wednesday night inside an east Kansas City residence, but aren't sure how he died.

Officers were sent to a residence about 9:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Pittman Road to check on an injured person not breathing, police said.

No word on what caused the victim's injuries, according to a police spokesperson.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives and crime scene detectives were on the scene late Wednesday looking for any evidence that would lead an arrest.

Anyone with information should call the TIPS HOTLINE at 816-474-TIPS.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .