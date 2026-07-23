Man found guilty of murder in connection with 2023 murder of Ebony Duncan

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A jury in Jackson County Court found a Kansas City, Missouri, man guilty of second-degree murder and other charges in the death of Ebony Duncan.

On July 17, Charles Smith-Howell was found guilty of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, abandonment of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution, according to court documents.

Smith-Howell, Duncan’s ex-boyfriend, was charged in July 2024 after Duncan’s blood was found in a car he was driving and cellphone records placed the two together on the day she disappeared in September 2023.

READ MORE | Ex-boyfriend charged in Ebony Duncan murder case after blood found in car is exact match

Duncan was last seen on surveillance video leaving her job at a nursing home in Independence on Sept. 6, 2023. She was seen talking on the phone with a number tied to Smith-Howell, and then getting into a car that matched the description of a car belonging to Smith-Howell’s girlfriend at the time, per court documents.

Independence Police Department The vehicle Ebony Duncan was last seen entering before her family reported her missing.

Duncan’s body was later found in October 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. An autopsy determined she had been shot.

Smith-Howell is scheduled for sentencing on Oct. 5.

—