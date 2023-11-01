Independence police believe body found Tuesday belongs to missing mother Ebony Duncan

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence police told KSHB 41 News investigators believe they found the body of missing mother Ebony Duncan Tuesday afternoon.

Official identification through DNA is forthcoming.

Independence police spokesperson Officer Jack Taylor said investigators utilizing cadaver dogs found what are believed to be Duncan's remains on Tuesday afternoon, located in a wooded area near 83rd Street and Hillcrest Road in south Kansas City, Missouri.

Duncan went missing on Sept. 6, last seen getting into a silver car outside her workplace, Sunterra Springs nursing home in Independence. She was not seen or heard from after.

Investigators are looking into Duncan's ex-boyfriend, Charles Smith-Howell, in connection to her death and disappearance and said he's a person of interest.

Police stress that Smith-Howell's current girlfriend, Keaira Ransburg, 41, is also a person of interest. Investigators are looking for her and believe she has information about what happened to Duncan.

Investigators believe the silver car, a Chrysler 200, Duncan was last seen getting into belongs to Ransburg, and are searching for the car as well as Ransburg.

IPD has not said who was driving the car when Duncan got into it.

This story is evolving and will be updated.

