Surveillance shows last confirmed sighting of Ebony Duncan, police looking for another woman tied to case

KANSAS CITY. MO. — Independence police released surveillance video showing the last confirmed sighting of missing woman Ebony Duncan.

Duncan, 44, disappeared after leaving work at Sunterra Springs nursing home on Sept. 6 just after 6 p.m. She got into a silver car that pulled up outside Sunterra Springs and hasn't been seen since.

Investigators are looking into Duncan's ex-boyfriend, Smith-Howell, in connection to Duncan's disappearance and say he's a person of interest.

The surveillance footage is difficult to see because the timestamp blocks most of the car, but police say the video shows Duncan getting into the car. It parked across the street from Sunterra Springs, in the back parking lot of the AMC movie theater.

Police later identified the car as a Chrysler 200. It's the same type of car driven by Smith-Howell's current girlfriend, Keaira Ransburg.

An IPD spokesperson said they are not sure who was driving the vehicle.

IPD is looking for the Chrysler, as well as Ransburg.

Independence Police Department Moments before Ebony Duncan was last seen getting into a vehicle.

Ransburg is missing and police want to speak with her about Duncan's case and verify she is also safe.

Smith-Howell appeared in a detention hearing at the federal courthouse on Wednesday morning. He's charged as a felon in possession of gun ammunition.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Jill Morris decided Smith-Howell will be detained until trial due to his criminal background, potential danger to the community and flight risk.

Investigators found a loaded magazine and the Chrysler's license plates in the Buick Encore he was driving on Sept. 14. They were surveilling him as part of their investigation into Duncan's case.

—