Man found shot to death Friday in Northmoor in Platte County, Mo.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officers and deputies from three Northland law enforcement agencies found a man shot to death Friday in Northmoor, Mo.

The shooting call came in at 3:15 p.m. and the 32-year-old victim was found in the 2400 block of N.W. Vivion Road, according to a Facebook post from the Platte County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators were talking with a person of interest shortly after the shooting.

The Platte County Sheriff's Office said in its Facebook post it does not believe there is a current danger to the public.

The names of the victim and suspect have not been released.

No word on what led to the gunfire.

