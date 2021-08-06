Man found shot to death Thursday night behind KCK store

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Wyandotte County Sheriff's deputy found a man shot death Thursday night behind a convenience store.

The victim was found behind an Everyday convenience store in the 6800 block of Kaw Drive, police said.

It's unknown at this time what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

