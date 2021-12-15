Watch
Man found shot to death Tuesday night outside KCMO house

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 8:06 PM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 21:06:28-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An emergency call for an unknown medical problem Tuesday night led to the discovery of the latest homicide victim in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police found the man just after 7 p.m. outside a house in the 7000 block of Agnes Avenue.

Homicide detectives were on the scene Tuesday night looking for evidence to help them find the victim's killer.

The man's name has not been released.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

