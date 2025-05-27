Man hands note to teller, robs South Plaza bank Tuesday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man handed a South Plaza bank teller a note Tuesday morning, demanding money, grabbed cash and left the bank.

A news release from the Kansas City office of the FBI stated the robbery happened about 9:30 a.m. at the UMB Bank at 4920 Main Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and fled. No arrest had been made as of Tuesday afternoon.

FBI, Kansas City Field Office Bank robbery suspect, UMB bank, 49th and Main streets, KCMO

According to the FBI news release, the suspect is about 5 feet, 5 inches to 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a slender build.

He wore a brown hooded sweatshirt with a black T-shirt underneath, brown pants and multi-colored sneakers.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), <i>submitting the tip online</i> or through the free mobile app at <i>P3Tips.com</i>. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

